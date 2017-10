Oct 5 (Reuters) - Alio Gold Inc:

* ALIO GOLD PROVIDES Q3 2017 PRODUCTION UPDATE

* ALIO GOLD INC - MAINTAINED PRELIMINARY Q4 2017 GUIDANCE AT 20,000 TO 22,000 OUNCES OF GOLD FROM ITS 100% OWNED SAN FRANCISCO MINE IN SONORA, MEXICO

* ALIO GOLD INC - ‍REITERATED FULL YEAR 2017 GUIDANCE WITH RANGE TIGHTENED TO BETWEEN 88,000 TO 90,000 OUNCES​

* ALIO GOLD INC -REPORTED PRELIMINARY RESULTS OF HAVING ‍PRODUCED 19,429 OUNCES OF GOLD FOR Q3 FROM SAN FRANCISCO MINE IN SONARA ​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: