* ALKERMES PLC- NOW EXPECTS 2017 TOTAL REVENUES TO RANGE FROM $870 MILLION TO $900 MILLION‍​ - SEC FILING

* ALKERMES PLC- NOW EXPECTS 2017 NON-GAAP DILUTED INCOME PER SHARE OF $0.03 TO $0.22

* ALKERMES PLC - EXPECTS 2017 GAAP BASIC AND DILUTED LOSS PER SHARE OF $0.91 TO $1.10