July 27 (Reuters) - Alkermes Plc:

* Alkermes Plc reports second quarter 2017 financial results

* Qtrly gaap loss per share $0.28

* Qtrly non-gaap earnings per share of $0.01

* Qtrly revenues increased 12% year-over-year to $218.8 million

* Alkermes Plc says reiterates its financial expectations for 2017