4 天前
BRIEF-Alleghany enters 5 year credit agreement of up to $300 mln
2017年8月1日 / 晚上7点30分 / 4 天前

BRIEF-Alleghany enters 5 year credit agreement of up to $300 mln

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Alleghany Corp:

* On July 31, co entered into 5 year credit agreement with lenders party thereto & U.S. Bank National Association - SEC filing

* Credit agreement provides for unsecured revolving credit facility in aggregate principal amount of up to $300 million

* ‍Credit facility is scheduled to expire on July 31, 2022, unless earlier terminated - SEC filing​

* Credit agreement replaced previous four-year credit agreement which provided for unsecured revolving credit facility of up to $200 million Source text - (bit.ly/2uhrmVu) Further company coverage:

