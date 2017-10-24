FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Allegheny Technologies Q3 sales rise 13 pct to $869.1 mln
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月24日

BRIEF-Allegheny Technologies Q3 sales rise 13 pct to $869.1 mln

1 分钟阅读

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Allegheny Technologies Inc:

* ATI announces third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 loss per share $0.07 excluding items

* Q3 loss per share $1.12

* Q3 sales rose 13 percent to $869.1 million

* Allegheny Technologies Inc - ‍looking ahead to 2018, we expect continued revenue growth and operating margin improvement in our hpmc segment​

* Allegheny Technologies Inc says ‍q4 hpmc financial results to be modestly improved compared to q3 2017​

* Allegheny Technologies Inc - ‍expect frp segment to be modestly profitable for q4 and for full year 2017​

* Allegheny Technologies Inc - ‍“continue to expect capital expenditures to average approximately $100 million annually for next several years”​

* Allegheny Technologies Inc - qtrly ‍aerospace and defense sales were $389.5 million, 2 pct lower than q2 2017​

* Allegheny Technologies Inc - ‍compared to q2, qtrly commercial jet engine sales were 2 pct lower largely due to seasonal factors and product mix​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

