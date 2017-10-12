FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Allegheny Technologies sees Q3 2017 sales $865 mln to $875 mln
2017年10月12日 / 中午12点02分 / 6 天前

BRIEF-Allegheny Technologies sees Q3 2017 sales $865 mln to $875 mln

2 分钟阅读

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Allegheny Technologies Inc:

* Sees Q3 2017 sales $865 million to $875 million

* Allegheny Technologies Inc - ‍excluding goodwill impairment charge, expect Q3 2017 results to be in line with outlook provided in july​

* Allegheny Technologies Inc - ‍Q3 financial results and announced a non-cash net of tax charge of $114 million, or $1.05 per share​

* Allegheny Technologies Inc - co ‍continue to expect FRP segment to be modestly profitable for full year 2017​

* Allegheny Technologies Inc - ‍ATI’s Q3 2017 sales are expected to be in range of $865 to $875 million​

* Sees Q3 2017 loss per share $1.11 to $1.14

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.07, revenue view $850.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Allegheny Technologies Inc - ‍excluding the charge, Q3 reported loss is anticipated in range of $0.06 to $0.09 per share​

* Allegheny Technologies -sees Q3 2017 reported loss in range of $1.11 to $1.14 per share, including $1.05 loss per share charge for goodwill impairment​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

