BRIEF-Allegiant Reports February 2018 Traffic

March 8 (Reuters) - Allegiant Travel Co:

* ALLEGIANT REPORTS FEBRUARY 2018 TRAFFIC

* ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO - LOAD FACTOR FOR FEB 2018 84.4PCT VERSUS 81.6PCT LAST YEAR

* ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO - ‍FEB TOTAL SYSTEM LOAD FACTOR 82.2PCT VERSUS 79.7PCT​

* ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO - FEBRUARY 2018 TOTAL SYSTEM RPMS 937.3 MILLION, UP 14.6 PERCENT

* ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO - TOTAL SYSTEM AVAILABLE SEAT MILES FOR FEB 2018 1.14 BILLION VERSUS 1.03 BILLION LAST YEAR

* ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO - FEBRUARY 2018 ESTIMATED AVERAGE FUEL COST PER GALLON - SYSTEM $2.19