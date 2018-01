Jan 2 (Reuters) - Allegiant Travel Co:

* ALLEGIANT TRAVEL SAYS CEO MAURICE GALLAGHER REPORTS OPEN MARKET SALE OF 16,018 SHARES OF COMMON STOCK AT AVERAGE PRICE OF $155.82PER SHARE ON DEC 28-SEC FILING

* ALLEGIANT TRAVEL SAYS CEO MAURICE GALLAGHER REPORTS OPEN MARKET SALE OF 1,800 SHARES OF COMMON STOCK AT AVERAGE PRICE OF $155PER SHARE ON DEC 29 Source text : bit.ly/2DSLIcJ Further company coverage: