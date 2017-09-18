FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Allegion announces pricing of $800 million of senior notes
2017年9月18日

BRIEF-Allegion announces pricing of $800 million of senior notes

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Allegion Plc

* Allegion announces pricing of $800 million of senior notes

* Allegion Plc - Its unit priced offering of $400 million aggregate principal amount of 3.200% senior notes due 2024​

* Allegion says its unit also priced offering of $400 million aggregate principal amount of 3.550% senior notes due 2027​

* Allegion Plc - Company expects that it will realize approximately $13 million in annualized interest expense savings as a result of offering

* Allegion Plc - Expects in 2017, $47 million charge related to redemption of outstanding senior notes, write-off of previously capitalized debt issue costs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

