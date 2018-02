BRIEF-Allegion Posts Qtrly Earnings Per Share ‍$0.10​

Feb 20 (Reuters) - Allegion Plc:

* ‍FOURTH-QUARTER 2017 REVENUE OF $623 MILLION, UP 9.4 PERCENT COMPARED TO 2016​

* QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE ‍$0.10​

* FULL-YEAR 2018 REPORTED EPS IS EXPECTED TO BE IN RANGE OF $4.20 TO $4.35 OR $4.35 TO $4.50 ON AN ADJUSTED BASIS

* ‍EXPECTS FULL-YEAR 2018 REVENUES TO INCREASE 10.5 TO 11.5 PERCENT​

* ‍TARGETING AVAILABLE CASH FLOW OF APPROXIMATELY $380 TO $400 MILLION FOR 2018​

* Q4 REVENUE VIEW $605.1 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $4.22, REVENUE VIEW $2.54 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* ‍FULL-YEAR 2018 ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH PROJECTED TO BE UP 4 TO 5 PERCENT​

* ‍REPORTED EPS FOR FOURTH-QUARTER 2017 INCLUDES A $53.5 MILLION CHARGE OR $0.56 PER SHARE RELATED TO U.S. TAX REFORM​

* QTRLY ‍ADJUSTED EPS $1.11​

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.93 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: