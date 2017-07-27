FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 天前
BRIEF-Allegion Q2 earnings per share $1.10
2017年7月27日 / 上午9点50分 / 9 天前

BRIEF-Allegion Q2 earnings per share $1.10

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 27 (Reuters) - Allegion Plc:

* Allegion plc says raised fy 2017 reported revenue growth guidance to range of 6.5 to 7.5 percent compared to 2016

* Allegion reports second-quarter 2017 financial results

* Qtrly earnings per share $1.10

* Second-Quarter 2017 revenue of $627 million

* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $1.11

* raising guidance for 2017 full-year revenue and raising full-year adjusted eps outlook

* Sees full-year 2017 eps guidance of $3.55 to $3.72 and $3.65 to $3.80 per share on an adjusted basis

* Q2 revenue view $613.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* full-year 2017 eps guidance of $3.55 to $3.72 and $3.65 to $3.80 per share on an adjusted basis

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.00 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $3.72 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* ‍second-quarter 2017 revenue up 7.2 percent compared to 2016​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

