BRIEF-ALLEGION REPORTS Q3 NET EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.94​

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Allegion Plc:

* ‍THIRD-QUARTER 2017 NET EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.94​

* ‍THIRD-QUARTER 2017 REVENUE OF $609.4 MILLION, UP 4.9 PERCENT COMPARED TO 2016, UP 2.7 PERCENT ON AN ORGANIC BASIS​

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.02, REVENUE VIEW $623.0 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES ‍FY 2017 EPS GUIDANCE OF $3.21 TO $3.26 AND $3.75 TO $3.80 ON AN ADJUSTED BASIS​

* ‍UPDATED FULL-YEAR 2017 REPORTED REVENUE GROWTH GUIDANCE TO A RANGE OF 6.5 TO 7 PERCENT COMPARED TO 2016​

* ‍TARGETING FULL-YEAR AVAILABLE CASH FLOW OF APPROXIMATELY $300 MILLION, INCLUSIVE OF $50 MILLION DISCRETIONARY PENSION FUNDING PAYMENT​

* ‍THIRD-QUARTER 2017 ADJUSTED NET EARNINGS $1.02 PER SHARE​

* FY2017 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $3.79 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S