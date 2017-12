Dec 27 (Reuters) - Allegion Plc:

* ALLEGION SAYS SEES $25 MILLION-$50 MILLION NON-CASH WRITE-DOWN OF DEFERRED TAX ASSETS IN Q4 2017, DUE TO REDUCTION IN U.S. FEDERAL STATUTORY TAX RATE - SEC FILING Source text (bit.ly/2l7wHgv)