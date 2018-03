BRIEF-Allena Pharmaceuticals Initiates First Phase 3 Trial For ALLN-177 In Patients With Enteric Hyperoxaluria

March 6 (Reuters) - Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* ALLENA PHARMACEUTICALS INITIATES FIRST PHASE 3 TRIAL FOR ALLN-177 IN PATIENTS WITH ENTERIC HYPEROXALURIA

* ALLENA PHARMACEUTICALS INC - ‍TOPLINE DATA FROM PHASE 3 TRIAL FOR ALLN-177 EXPECTED IN SECOND HALF OF 2019​

* ALLENA PHARMACEUTICALS INC - ‍EXPECTS TO INITIATE URIROX-2 IN SECOND HALF OF 2018, CONSISTENT WITH PRIOR GUIDANCE​

* ALLENA - ‍INITIATION OF URIROX-1 TRIAL FOLLOWS MULTIPLE INTERACTIONS WITH FDA AFTER WHICH FDA CONFIRMED IT HAD NO COMMENTS ON PROTOCOL​

* ALLENA PHARMACEUTICALS INC - ‍CONTINUES TO ENGAGE WITH FDA TO FINALIZE DESIGN OF URIROX-2​

* ALLENA - ENGAGING FDA TO DISCUSS PURSUING ACCELERATED APPROVAL PATHWAY FOR PLANNED BLA SUBMISSION FOR ALLN-177 IN PATIENTS WITH ENTERIC HYPEROXALURIA​

* ALLENA - ‍BELIEVES PHASE 3 PROGRAM, IF SUCCESSFUL, COULD BE ELIGIBLE FOR MAA VIA CONDITIONAL APPROVAL PATHWAY​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: