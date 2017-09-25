FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Allergan board authorizes new $2 billion share repurchase program
频道
专题
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
时事要闻
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
深度分析
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年9月25日 / 中午11点51分 / 23 天前

BRIEF-Allergan board authorizes new $2 billion share repurchase program

1 分钟阅读

Sept 25 (Reuters) - Allergan Plc

* Allergan board of directors authorizes new $2 billion share repurchase program, affirms commitment to increasing cash dividend annually

* Allergan Plc - ‍Reaffirms 2017 full-year guidance​

* Allergan Plc - ‍Reaffirming its 2017 financial guidance issued on August 3, 2017 company also affirmed Q3 revenue projections​

* Allergan Plc - ‍Company also reaffirms its commitment to pay down $3.75 billion of debt in 2018​

* FY2017 earnings per share view $16.21, revenue view $15.90 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Allergan Plc - ‍“Continue to believe that Allergan stock is substantially undervalued​”

* Q3 revenue view $4.04 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below