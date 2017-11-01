FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Allergan gives 2018 guidance based on Restasis competition
2017年11月1日 / 下午12点43分 / 更新于 21 小时前

BRIEF-Allergan gives 2018 guidance based on Restasis competition

1 分钟阅读

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Allergan Plc

* Says expects 2018 non-GAAP EPS of no less than $15 if a Restasis generic competitor launches in january 2018

* Says expects 2018 non-GAAP EPS of no less than $16 if a Restasis generic competitor launches in july 2018

* Says expects 2018 non-GAAP EPS to be higher than 2017 if no Restasis generic competitor launches in 2018

* Says expects 2019 non-GAAP EPS to be higher than 2017 regardless of when a Restasis generic competitor launches Further company coverage: (Reporting By Michael Erman)

