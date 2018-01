Jan 12 (Reuters) - Allergan Plc:

* ALLERGAN PLC REPORTS 6.8 PERCENT STAKE IN TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD AS OF JANUARY 10, 2018 - SEC FILING‍​

* ALLERGAN PLC HAD EARLIER REPORTED 9.9 PERCENT STAKE IN TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD AS OF NOVEMBER 10, 2017 - SEC FILING‍​ Source text: (bit.ly/2D6Itmo) Further company coverage: