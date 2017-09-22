FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Allergan Plc says new data from phase 2b study supports continued development of cenicriviroc in ongoing phase 3 trial
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年9月22日 / 中午12点10分 / 1 个月前

BRIEF-Allergan Plc says new data from phase 2b study supports continued development of cenicriviroc in ongoing phase 3 trial

1 分钟阅读

Sept 22 (Reuters) - Allergan Plc

* New data from CENTAUR phase 2b clinical study supports continued development of cenicriviroc (CVC) in ongoing phase 3 AURORA trial

* Allergan Plc - ‍in placebo patients who crossed over to receive CVC during year two, 20% of patients receiving CVC compared to 13% of patients receiving placebo achieved combined endpoint​

* Allergan Plc - ‍new data includes patients who remained on treatment for 2 years, those who received placebo in year 1, crossed-over to CVC for year​ 2

* Allergan - ‍in patients treated for two years, no significant difference in fibrosis improvement observed between CVC, placebo at year 2 in CENTAUR study​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

