BRIEF-Allergan Provides Preliminary 2018 Outlook, Update On Teva Holding

Jan 8 (Reuters) - Allergan Plc:

* ALLERGAN PROVIDES 2018 PRELIMINARY FINANCIAL OUTLOOK FOR SELECT INCOME STATEMENT CATEGORIES AND OTHER UPDATES

* SEES 2018 GAAP NET REVENUE OF ABOUT $15 BILLION - $15.3 BILLION

* SEES 2018 GAAP PERFORMANCE LOSS PER SHARE $0.84; SEES 2018 NON-GAAP PERFORMANCE EARNINGS PER SHARE GREATER THAN OR EQUAL TO $15.25

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $15.80, REVENUE VIEW $15.61 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES NO GENERIC ENTRY FOR RESTASIS PRIOR TO Q2 2018

* SEES ONGOING COST REDUCTIONS OF $300 MILLION – $400 MILLION IN 2018 FROM FISCAL 2017 NON-GAAP OPERATING EXPENSES

* ANTICIPATES FUTURE IMPACT OF TAX CUT AND JOBS ACT TO BE BROADLY NEUTRAL TO CO‘S NON-GAAP EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OVER TIME

* CONTINUES TO “PRUDENTLY DIVEST” ITS REMAINING HOLDING IN SECURITIES OF TEVA

* PLANS TO SELL REMAINING POSITION IN TEVA IN 2018 THROUGH FORWARD SALE AGREEMENTS AND/OR OPEN MARKET SALES

* SAYS "WE FACE LOSS OF EXCLUSIVITY REVENUE HEADWINDS IN 2018"