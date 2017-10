Oct 30 (Reuters) - Allergan Plc-

* Allergan receives approval for Ozurdex® (dexamethasone intravitreal implant 0.7 mg) in China for the treatment of retinal vein occlusion (RVO)

* Allergan Plc - ‍received imported drugs license from Chinese Food And Drug Administration to market Ozurdex​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: