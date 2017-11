Nov 13 (Reuters) - Allergan Plc

* Allergan receives FDA approval for use of Vraylar (cariprazine) in the maintenance treatment of schizophrenia

* Allergan - ‍Vraylar is approved in U.S. in adults for acute treatment of schizophrenia & acute treatment of manic/ mixed episodes of bipolar I disorder​