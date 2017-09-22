FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Allergan receives refusal to file letter from FDA for Vraylar SNDA
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
时事要闻
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
深度分析
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
2017年9月22日 / 晚上8点56分 / 1 个月前

BRIEF-Allergan receives refusal to file letter from FDA for Vraylar SNDA

1 分钟阅读

Sept 22 (Reuters) - Allergan Plc

* Allergan receives refusal to file letter from FDA for Vraylar (Cariprazine) supplemental new drug application (SNDA) for the treatment of negative symptoms in Schizophrenia

* Allergan-‍upon its preliminary review, FDA determined SNDA for treatment of negative symptoms was not sufficiently complete to permit substantive review​

* Allergan PLC - ‍Company will seek immediate guidance, and is in process of planning a meeting with FDA​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

