BRIEF-Allergan Reports Q4 Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share $4.86

Feb 6 (Reuters) - Allergan Plc:

* ALLERGAN REPORTS SOLID FINISH TO 2017 WITH 12% INCREASE IN FOURTH QUARTER GAAP NET REVENUES TO $4.3 BILLION

* Q4 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $4.86

* Q4 2017 GAAP CONTINUING OPERATIONS INCOME PER SHARE OF $9.97

* Q4 REVENUE ROSE 12 PERCENT TO $4.33 BILLION

* PROVIDES FULL-YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE AND Q1 2018 GAAP NET REVENUE AND NON-GAAP PERFORMANCE NET INCOME PER SHARE GUIDANCE

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $4.74, REVENUE VIEW $4.28 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES FY 2018 TOTAL NET REVENUES OF $15.0 BILLION TO $15.3 BILLION

* RECORDED A NET PROVISIONAL BENEFIT OF APPROXIMATELY $2.8 BILLION RELATED TO TCJA.

* INCLUDED WITHIN LOSS FROM DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS FOR QUARTER WAS A CHARGE TO SETTLE CERTAIN TEVA RELATED MATTERS, NET OF TAX OF $387.4 MILLION

* SEES FY 2018 LOSS PER SHARE $2.27 TO $1.52

* SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $15.25 TO $16.00

* SEES 2018 R‍&D EXPENSE OF ABOUT $900 MILLION​

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $15.50 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 REVENUE VIEW $15.33 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES FOR QUARTER ENDING MARCH 31, 2018, TOTAL NET REVS OF $3.5 BILLION TO $3.6 BILLION

* SEES ‍FOR QUARTER ENDING MARCH 31, 2018, GAAP LOSS PER SHARE $1.27 - LOSS PER SHARE $1.07​

* SEES ‍FOR QUARTER ENDING MARCH 31, 2018, NON GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $3.20 - $3.40

* RECORDED IMPAIRMENT CHARGES OF $238.5 MILLION IN THREE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017

* RECORDED IMPAIRMENT CHARGES OF $238.5 MILLION IN THREE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $3.71, REVENUE VIEW $3.72 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S