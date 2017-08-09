BRIEF-Allergan says as part of internal optimization restructuring programs, co intends to eliminate about 400 positions - SEC Filing‍​

1 分钟阅读
Aug 9 (Reuters) - Allergan Plc
* Allergan Plc - As part of internal optimization restructuring programs, co intends to eliminate about 400 positions - Sec Filing
* Allergan Plc - During the three months ended June 30, 2017, co recognized restructuring charges of $119.0 million
* Allergan Plc - Restructuring charges for Q2 includee costs related to planned internal reduction of about 200 positions within research and development organization