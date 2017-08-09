BRIEF-Allergan says as part of internal optimization restructuring programs, co intends to eliminate about 400 positions - SEC Filing‍​

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Allergan Plc

* Allergan Plc - As part of internal optimization restructuring programs, co intends to eliminate about 400 positions - Sec Filing‍​

* Allergan Plc - During the three months ended June 30, 2017, co recognized restructuring charges of $119.0 million

* Allergan Plc - Restructuring charges for Q2 includee costs related to planned internal reduction of about 200 positions within research and development organization Source text:(bit.ly/2vElb2z) Further company coverage: