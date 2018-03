March 1 (Reuters) - Allete Inc:

* PRESS RELEASE - ALLETE CLEAN ENERGY TO SELL PHASE II OF THUNDER SPIRIT WIND FARM TO MONTANA-DAKOTA UTILITIES

* ALLETE INC - ABOUT $85 MILLION SALE EXPECTED TO CLOSE WHEN ALLETE CLEAN ENERGY'S DEVELOPMENT OF SITE, SCHEDULED TO BEGIN IN MAY 2018, IS COMPLETE​