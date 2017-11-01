FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Allete Inc reports Q3 earnings per share of $0.88
2017年11月1日 / 上午10点38分 / 更新于 1 天前

BRIEF-Allete Inc reports Q3 earnings per share of $0.88

1 分钟阅读

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Allete Inc

* Allete Inc reports third quarter results; reaffirms 2017 earnings guidance

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $3.15 to $3.40 excluding items

* Q3 earnings per share $0.88

* Q3 revenue $362.5 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.94 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Allete Inc - ‍remain on track to meet full-year earnings targets​

* Allete-Sees 2017 EPS of $3.15 to $3.40 , excluding impact of MPUC’s modification of Nov 2016 order on allocation of north Dakota investment tax credits​

* FY2017 earnings per share view $3.36 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

