Feb 15 (Reuters) - Allete Inc:

* SEES FY 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE $3.20 TO $3.50

* ALLETE SAYS 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE INCLUDES ABOUT $0.10/SHARE OF ANTICIPATED BENEFIT FROM U.S. TAX REFORM - SEC FILING Source text: (bit.ly/2EsMxxM) Further company coverage: