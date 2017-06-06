BRIEF-Allgeier SE intends capital increase to finance further growth investments

June 6 (Reuters) - Allgeier SE

* Allgeier SE: Allgeier intends capital increase to finance further growth investments

* Transaction is to entail increasing share capital by up to 10% of existing share capital

* Allgeier - 907,149 ordinary shares issue under exclusion of statutory subscription rights at an issue price not significantly less than stock market price