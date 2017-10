Sept 22 (Reuters) - Alliance California Municipal Income Fund Inc:

* Alliance California Municipal Income Fund reports third quarter earnings

* For Q3 total net investment income was $0.14 per share of common stock

* Qtrly NAV per share $15.37

* Total net assets of fund on July 31, 2017 were $161.3 million vs $168.4mln on July 31, 2016