BRIEF-Alliance Data Posts Q4 Core Earnings Per Share $6.26

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Alliance Data Systems Corp:

* ALLIANCE DATA REPORTS FULL-YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 CORE EARNINGS PER SHARE $6.26

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $4.88

* Q4 REVENUE $2.11 BILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $2.15 BILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $5.02 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES ‍FY 2018 CORE EPS OF $22.50 TO $23.00, REPRESENTING A 16 TO 19 PERCENT INCREASE OVER 2017​

* CASH DIVIDEND INCREASED 10 PERCENT TO $0.57 STARTING IN Q1 OF 2018

* SEES ‍FY 2018 REVENUE OF $8.35 BILLION, REPRESENTING AN 8 PERCENT INCREASE​

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $22.65, REVENUE VIEW $8.60 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S