BRIEF-Alliance Data's Epsilon business signs renewal agreement with Mizkan America
2017年9月14日 / 中午11点45分 / 1 个月前

BRIEF-Alliance Data's Epsilon business signs renewal agreement with Mizkan America

1 分钟阅读

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Alliance Data Systems Corp:

* Alliance Data - on Sept 14, 2017 co announced that its Epsilon business has signed a renewal agreement with Mizkan America

* Alliance Data Systems Corp - Epsilon will now serve as agency of record for Mizkan brands four monks and nature’s intent​

* Alliance Data Systems - ‍under terms of expansion deal, epsilon to provide variety of agency services, such as creative development, strategic planning, Source text - bit.ly/2wrJMUD Further company coverage:

