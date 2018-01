BRIEF-Alliance Resource Partners L.P. Reports Quarterly And Annual Financial And Operating Results

Jan 29 (Reuters) - Alliance Resource Partners Lp:

* ALLIANCE RESOURCE PARTNERS, L.P. REPORTS QUARTERLY AND ANNUAL FINANCIAL AND OPERATING RESULTS; INCREASES QUARTERLY CASH DISTRIBUTION 1.0PCT TO $0.51 PER UNIT; AND PROVIDES INITIAL 2018 GUIDANCE

* QUARTERLY REVENUE $483.2 MILLION

* QTRLY BASIC AND DILUTED NET INCOME OF ARLP PER LIMITED PARTNER UNIT $0.55

* TOTAL 2018 CAPEX FOR CO‘S OPERATING ACTIVITIES ARE CURRENTLY ESTIMATED IN A RANGE OF $220.0 MILLION TO $240.0 MILLION

* DURING 2018, COAL PRODUCTION IS CURRENTLY ESTIMATED IN A RANGE OF 39.0 MILLION TONS TO 40.0 MILLION TONS

* DURING 2018, COAL SALES VOLUMES ARE EXPECTED IN A RANGE OF 39.5 MILLION TONS TO 40.5 MILLION TONS

* SAYS IS ESTIMATING 2018 REVENUES, EXCLUDING TRANSPORTATION REVENUES, IN A RANGE OF $1.78 BILLION TO $1.82 BILLION

* ALLIANCE RESOURCE PARTNERS SEES AVERAGE COAL SALES PRICE PER TON AT MIDPOINT OF 2018 GUIDANCE RANGES WILL BE 2.0PCT TO 3.0PCT LOWER THAN 2017 REALIZATIONS