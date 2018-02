Feb 22 (Reuters) - Alliant Energy Corp:

* ALLIANT ENERGY ANNOUNCES 2017 RESULTS

* ALLIANT ENERGY CONSOLIDATED EPS GUIDANCE FOR 2018 REMAINS UNCHANGED

* QTRLY ‍EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $0.41​

* QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.33

* QTRLY ‍OPER REVENUE $856.1 MILLION VERSUS $797.0 MILLION​

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.36, REVENUE VIEW $896.9 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: