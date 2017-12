Nov 30 (Reuters) - Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust:

* ALLIED ANNOUNCES SALE OF NON-CORE ASSETS IN WESTERN CANADA

* ALLIED PROPERTIES REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT-AGREEMENT TO SELL 5 PROPERTIES IN WINNIPEG, SOLD METALS BUILDING IN EDMONTON FOR AGGREGATE PROCEEDS OF $30 MILLION​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ( Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com )