BRIEF-Allied Properties REIT Announces Normal Course Issuer Bid

Feb 20 (Reuters) - Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust:

* ALLIED PROPERTIES REIT ANNOUNCES NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID

* ALLIED PROPERTIES REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST - ‍ALLIED INTENDS TO COMMENCE NCIB ON FEBRUARY 22, 2018​

* ALLIED PROPERTIES REIT - ‍RECEIVED APPROVAL FROM TSX FOR NCIB WHICH WILL ENABLE IT TO PURCHASE UP TO 9.1 MILLION OF ISSUED AND OUTSTANDING UNITS ​

* ALLIED PROPERTIES REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST - ‍NCIB WILL EXPIRE ON FEBRUARY 21, 2019​