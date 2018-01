BRIEF-Alliqua Biomedical Announces Definitive Asset Purchase Agreement With Celularity Inc

Jan 5 (Reuters) - Alliqua Biomedical Inc:

* ALLIQUA BIOMEDICAL, INC. ANNOUNCES DEFINITIVE ASSET PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH CELULARITY, INC.

* ALLIQUA BIOMEDICAL INC - DEAL FOR $29.0 MILLION

* ALLIQUA BIOMEDICAL - AS PER DEAL, CELULARITY WILL ACQUIRE ALL OF PROPERTY, ASSETS AND RIGHTS RELATING TO CO‘S ADVANCED BIOLOGIC WOUND CARE BUSINESS

* ALLIQUA BIOMEDICAL - AS PER DEAL, CELULARITY WILL ALSO ACQUIRE ALL OF PROPERTY, ASSETS AND RIGHTS RELATING TO CO‘S ULTRAMIST THERAPY SYSTEM

* ALLIQUA BIOMEDICAL INC - CO‘S BOARD OF DIRECTORS UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED ENTERING INTO AGREEMENT

* ALLIQUA BIOMEDICAL INC - NO DEBT OR SIGNIFICANT LIABILITIES ARE BEING ASSUMED BY CELULARITY IN TRANSACTION