March 8 (Reuters) - Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc :

* PROVIDING UPDATE IN RESPONSE TO CERTAIN INFORMATION INTRODUCED INTO MARKET ON MARCH 7, REGARDING CO’S BUSINESS IN SINGAPORE

* CO RETAINS ENTIRETY OF ITS CURRENT SUNRISE CLIENT BASE IN SINGAPORE - SEC FILING

* WILL ALSO EXPAND FOOTPRINT LATER IN 2018, IMPLEMENTING ALLSCRIPTS SUNRISE AT SENGKANG GENERAL AND COMMUNITY HOSPITALS SYSTEM