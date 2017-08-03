FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Q2 GAAP loss per share $0.85
2017年8月3日 / 晚上10点42分 / 2 天内

BRIEF-Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Q2 GAAP loss per share $0.85

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc

* Allscripts announces second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.15

* Q2 gaap loss per share $0.85

* Q2 revenue $426 million versus I/B/E/S view $425 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* affirmed 2017 adjusted ebitda of between $345 million and $365 million on a consolidated basis

* ‍increased non-gaap revenue outlook of between $1.71 billion and $1.74 billion to a range of between $1.79 billion and $1.82 billion for 2017​

* affirmed 2017 its non-GAAP earnings per share growth target of between 10 to 15 percent

* ‍affirmed its adjusted ebitda guidance of between $345 million and $365 million on a consolidated basis for 2017​

* FY2017 earnings per share view $0.62, revenue view $1.72 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* increasing 2018-2020 non-gaap earnings per share CAGR target from a range of 12-15 percent to 17-20 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

