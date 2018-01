Jan 8 (Reuters) - Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc :

* ALLSCRIPTS HEALTHCARE SOLUTIONS INC - ‍A DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE PRACTICE FUSION, FOR $100 MILLION IN CASH​

* ALLSCRIPTS HEALTHCARE SOLUTIONS INC - INTENDS TO FUND PURCHASE PRICE OF DEAL THROUGH ITS EXISTING SECURED CREDIT FACILITIES AND CASH BALANCES

* ALLSCRIPTS TO ACQUIRE PRACTICE FUSION BUSINESS