BRIEF-Ally Financial reports qtrly EPS of $0.63, qtrly adj EPS $0.65​
2017年10月25日 / 中午12点06分 / 更新于 19 小时前

BRIEF-Ally Financial reports qtrly EPS of $0.63, qtrly adj EPS $0.65​

1 分钟阅读

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Ally Financial Inc

* Ally Financial reports third quarter 2017 financial results

* Ally Financial Inc - qtrly EPS $0.63, qtrly adjusted EPS $0.65 ‍​

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.59 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Ally Financial Inc - return on equity as of Q3 end 8.3 percent versus 7.5 percent at Q2 end‍​

* Ally Financial Inc - qtrly net interest margin (NIM) of 2.74 percent, up 5 bps

* Ally Financial Inc - core ROTCE as of Q3 end 10.3 percent versus 9.6 percent at Q2 end‍​

* Ally Financial Inc - qtrly net financing revenue of $1.08 billion versus $996 million

* Ally Financial Inc - auto originations for the quarter totaled $8.1 billion, down from $9.3 billion a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

