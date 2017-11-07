FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Ally increases financing of retail contracts for Carvana to $2 billion
2017年11月7日 / 晚上9点39分

BRIEF-Ally increases financing of retail contracts for Carvana to $2 billion

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Ally Financial Inc

* Ally increases financing of retail contracts for Carvana to $2 billion

* Ally Financial - ‍entered into agreement to increase financing commitments for retail contracts from carvana to up to $2 billion over next 12 months​

* Ally Financial Inc - ‍under agreement, co will make funding available to carvana for financing and bulk purchases of contracts​

* Ally Financial Inc - ‍agreement increases co’s original $600 million commitment by an additional $1.4 billion​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

