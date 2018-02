Almonty Industries Inc:

* ALMONTY ANNOUNCES POSITIVE $2,875,000 Q4 EBITDA FROM MINING OPERATIONS AND THE FILING OF ITS AUDITED ANNUAL CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND MD&A FOR THE YEAR ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2017

* ALMONTY INDUSTRIES INC - QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.00