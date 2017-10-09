FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Almost Family says Irma and Harvey impacted Q3 2017 business
频道
专题
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
时事要闻
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
深度分析
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月9日 / 上午11点16分 / 9 天前

BRIEF-Almost Family says Irma and Harvey impacted Q3 2017 business

1 分钟阅读

Oct 9 (Reuters) - Almost Family Inc:

* Almost Family comments on recent developments including hurricane impact

* Almost family-‍due to breadth, scope hurricane Irma, 66 florida operating locations, including 2 in Key West, experienced substantial period of disruption​

* Almost Family -‍expects weather events to reduce income before income taxes and EBITDA,and other items between $3.0 million and $3.5 million in Q3 of 2017​

* ‍Due to proximity of these events to end of Q3, it is possible that they will have some residual effect on Q4 results​

* Almost Family-expects to report its share of Medicare shared savings program success fees under ACO contracts for 2016 in Q4 2017 of $2.0 to $2.4 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below