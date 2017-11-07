FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2017年11月7日 / 中午12点19分 / 更新于 18 小时前

BRIEF-Alnylam initiates ENVISION Phase 3 clinical study with givosiran

1 分钟阅读

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Alnylam initiates ENVISION Phase 3 clinical study with givosiran, an investigational RNAi therapeutic for the treatment of acute hepatic porphyrias (AHPs)

* Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc - ‍intends to file a new drug application (NDA) for givosiran at or around year-end 2018​

* Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc - ‍also reached alignment on ENVISION Phase 3 study design with European Medicines Agency​

* Alnylam Pharmaceuticals - reiterating previous guidance that it expects to report interim analysis data in mid-2018 from ENVISION Phase 3​ study Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
