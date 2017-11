Nov 16 (Reuters) - Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Alnylam initiates rolling submission of new drug application (NDA) to U.S. Food and drug administration (FDA) for patisiran for the treatment of hereditary ATTR (HATTR) amyloidosis

* Alnylam Pharmaceuticals - ‍has also requested priority review of application for patisiran, if granted, could result in a 6-month review process