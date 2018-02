BRIEF-Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Q4 Non-Gaap Loss Per Share $1.20

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND HIGHLIGHTS RECENT PERIOD ACTIVITY

* Q4 NON-GAAP LOSS PER SHARE $1.20

* EXPECTS TO END 2018 WITH APPROXIMATELY $1.0 BILLION IN CASH

* REAFFIRMED GUIDANCE TO INITIATE A COMPREHENSIVE PHASE 3 PROGRAM FOR ALN-TTRSC02 IN LATE 2018

* QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $1.48

* REVENUES WERE $37.9 MILLION IN Q4 OF 2017, AS COMPARED TO $17.5 MILLION IN Q4 OF 2016

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-1.39 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* EXPECTS 2018 ANNUAL NON-GAAP RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT EXPENSES TO BE IN RANGE OF $400 MILLION TO $440 MILLION

* Q4 REVENUE VIEW $21.8 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: