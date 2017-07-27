FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 天内
BRIEF-Alon USA Partners Q2 earnings of $0.35 per share
2017年7月27日 / 晚上9点43分 / 9 天内

BRIEF-Alon USA Partners Q2 earnings of $0.35 per share

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 27 (Reuters) - Alon USA Partners Lp

* ‍refinery operating margin was $11.47 per barrel for first half of 2017 compared to $8.16 per barrel

* Alon USA Partners, LP reports second quarter 2017 results and declares quarterly cash distribution

* Q2 earnings per share $0.35

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.33 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* "encouraged" by production activity co has seen in Permian basin and continued discounts for midland crudes into Q3​‍​

* Qtrly net sales $521.8 million versus $468.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

