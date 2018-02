Feb 15 (Reuters) - Alopex Gold Inc:

* ALOPEX GOLD INC. ANNOUNCES THE FILING OF A PRELIMINARY SHORT FORM PROSPECTUS

* ALOPEX GOLD - ‍PROPOSES TO COMPLETE PUBLIC OFFERING OF COMMON SHARES OF CO FOR MINIMUM GROSS PROCEEDS OF $4 MILLION AND MAXIMUM GROSS PROCEEDS OF $7 MILLION

* ALOPEX GOLD - NET PROCEEDS OF OFFERING TO BE USED TO EXPAND INFERRED RESOURCES OF CO‘S NALUNAQ GOLD PROJECT THROUGH 2018 EXPLORATION FIELD PROGRAM Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: