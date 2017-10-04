FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Alphabet's Google launches slew of new products headlined by Google Pixel 2
2017年10月4日

Oct 4 (Reuters) - Alphabet Inc:

* Google Home launching in Japan later this week

* Voice match is getting rolled out to all regions where Home is sold - Google Exec

* Announces Google Home Mini, $49 in the US

* Mini going to all 7 Google Home countries - Google Exec

* Launching new feature called Broadcast - Google Exec

* Google Home partnered with Disney - Google Exec

* Launching Google Home Max with Google Assistant built-in- Google Exec

* Google Home Max supports free and paid Spotify, Youtube Music - Google Exec

* Google Home Max will be available starting December at $399 - Google Exec

* Launching Google Pixelbook, the high performance Chrome Book- Google Exec

* Google Pixelbook just around 10mm thin and a kilogram light - Google Exec

* Pixelbook first laptop with Google Assistant built-in- Google Exec

* Pixelbook also supports Android apps- Google Exec

* You can use Snapchat on your laptop, Snapchat is making a custom large-screen version for Pixelbook - Google Exec

* Pixelbook priced at $999 while Pixelpen at $99, in stores beginning October 31 - Google Exec

* Launching Google Pixel 2- Google Exec

* You can squeeze the Pixel 2 to launch Google Assistant- Google Exec

* Google Pixel 2 launching with “Pure Android Oreo” - Google Exec

* Google Lens has an accuracy rate of over 95 percent for voice recognition - Google Exec

* Pixel users get Google Lens first- Google Exec

* Also launching AR stickers built into the camera, exclusive to Pixel- Google Exec

* Pixel 2 has greater high dynamic range, optical image stabilization - Google Exec

* Pixel 2 also has portrait mode that doesn’t use a second camera but dual-sensor image technology - Google Exec

* Pixel 2 users will still get free, unlimited storage in Google Photos - Google Exec

* Google Pixel 2 starts at $649 while Pixel 2 XL starts at $849 - Google Exec

* Partnering with Verizon in US - Google Exec

* Launching newly updated Google Daydream View, available at $99 - Google Exec

* Launching new audio accessory - wireless headphones called Google Pixel Buds - Google Exec

* Google Pixel Buds priced at $159 - Google Exec

* Launching Google Clips, a hands free camera that has an AI engine at its core, priced at $249 - Google Exec Further company coverage:

