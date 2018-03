BRIEF-Alphatec Holdings ‍Acquires SafeOp Surgical Inc​

March 8 (Reuters) - Alphatec Holdings Inc:

* ALPHATEC HOLDINGS INC - ‍ACQUIRED SAFEOP SURGICAL, INC​

* ALPHATEC HOLDINGS INC - ‍PAT MILES HAS ASSUMED ROLE OF CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER​

* ALPHATEC HOLDINGS - ALSO ANNOUNCED A $50 MILLION CAPITAL RAISE, PROCEEDS OF WHICH WERE USED, IN PART, TO FUND ACQUISITION

* ALPHATEC HOLDINGS INC - ‍IN CONSIDERATION FOR SAFEOP, ALPHATEC WILL PAY $15 MILLION IN UP-FRONT CASH​

* ALPHATEC HOLDINGS - SAFEOP TO BE ELIGIBLE TO RECEIVE ADDITIONAL 1.3 MILLION SHARES OF CO’S COMMON STOCK, SUBJECT TO ACHIEVEMENT OF PERFORMANCE MILESTONES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: